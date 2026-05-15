Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:51 15.05.2026

Sybiha meets with Georgian Foreign Minister to develop pragmatic and constructive dialogue

1 min read
Sybiha meets with Georgian Foreign Minister to develop pragmatic and constructive dialogue
Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha/

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has held a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili at the Ministerial Session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Chisinau.

"Our conversation was a direct continuation of the recent dialogue between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit," Sybiha wrote on X.

The ministers discussed a wide agenda of bilateral relations, cooperation within international organizations, particularly GUAM, as well as the "latest political dynamics in the space of common values – from Europe to the South Caucasus."

"We continue to develop a transparent, pragmatic, and constructive Ukrainian-Georgian dialogue," Sybiha noted.

Tags: #bochorishvili #sybiha #council_of_europe #georgia

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