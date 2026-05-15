Cabinet extends defense procurement project via DOT-Chain Defence system until Oct 24, 2027

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the implementation of the experimental defense procurement project through the DOT-Chain Defence system until October 24, 2027, and expanded its use to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the National Police of Ukraine, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko has said.

"The government has extended the implementation of the experimental defense procurement project via the DOT-Chain Defence system until October 24, 2027. The platform has already proven its effectiveness in meeting the needs of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU). Now its use is being expanded to additional NGU units, as well as the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the National Police," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

According to the Prime Minister, the main focus is on the procurement of Ukrainian-made unmanned systems and electronic warfare (EW) equipment.

She emphasized that the system allows units to directly generate requests for specific models and quantities of drones, robotic systems, and EW equipment, and to receive them more quickly after ordering from verified manufacturers.

As reported, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched the digital marketplace pilot project for military procurement – DOT-Chain Defence – in July 2025. It is a platform that allows units to directly order necessary weaponry (initially drones, EW equipment, and robotic systems), while the Defense Procurement Agency handles bureaucratic issues and payments. The project’s goal is to accelerate the delivery of weaponry to the front, reducing the time from months to a few days.