Interfax-Ukraine
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14:30 15.05.2026

Number of TRC employees in Kyiv increases by 40% over past 3-4 months – TSC hearing

1 min read
Number of TRC employees in Kyiv increases by 40% over past 3-4 months – TSC hearing

The number of territorial recruitment and social support (TRC) personnel conducting notification activities on the streets of Kyiv has increased by approximately 40% over the last 3-4 months, acting deputy head of the capital’s TRC Valeriy Kravchenko said during an open meeting of the Temporary Special Commission (TSC) of the Verkhovna Rada.

"Recently, the number of notification groups in Kyiv has been increased, the staff size of people and groups has been increased. All of this is happening because there is a requirement to strengthen mobilization measures," Kravchenko said.

According to him, the number of such groups has increased over approximately the last three to four months. Kravchenko refused to give exact figures for the increase in groups, but stated that "it is approximately forty percent."

"We are conducting notification measures both at places of residence and at places where people work," he said.

Tags: #kyiv #mobilization #trc

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