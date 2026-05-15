Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:27 15.05.2026

Over 20 URCS representatives join rescue operation after missile strike on high-rise in Kyiv

1 min read
Over 20 URCS representatives join rescue operation after missile strike on high-rise in Kyiv
Photo: Ukrainian Red Cross, Maxim Trebukhov

More than 20 representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) took part in the search and rescue operation in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv at the site of a building partially destroyed by a Russian cruise missile.

"The search and rescue operation lasted over 20 hours. The Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team worked on-site from the first hours after the attack... More than 20 volunteers and employees were involved in the response, helping to clear debris, search for the wounded, and deblock the bodies of the deceased, while providing assistance to victims," URCS reported on Facebook on Friday.

About 20 victims received first aid from URCS volunteers. More than 200 people visited the support point established by the Ukrainian Red Cross at the scene.

As reported, search and rescue operations in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, which lasted more than 28 hours following a massive Russian missile and drone attack, have been completed. As of Friday morning, the death of 24 people, including three children, has been confirmed. Forty-eight people received injuries of varying degrees of severity. During the work, rescuers cleared more than 3,000 cubic meters of destroyed residential building structures.

Tags: #kyiv #urcs

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