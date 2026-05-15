Only 2.1% of communities provide full package of social services for children, Uliutin orders nationwide verifications

Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine Denys Uliutin ordered the National Social Service to conduct comprehensive verifications of children’s services and monitor the provision of the minimum package of social services in communities across the country.

"A child cannot ask the state for help themselves when their life or safety is already threatened. That is why the system must see risks earlier and work preventively, rather than reacting only when the situation has already become critical," the press service said Uliutin said.

The report said the decision was made after analyzing the results of monitoring and unscheduled verifications conducted by the National Social Service in 2025-2026.

In particular, systemic problems were recorded with the availability of social services for children and families, personnel shortages, violations in the work of children’s services, and risks to children’s safety due to the untimely detection of families in crisis.

Analysis by the ministry showed serious problems with the accessibility of basic social services for children and families in communities: 58.6% of communities provide only 1-2 services from the minimum package, while the full package is available in only 2.1% of communities.

The ministry said the largest deficit is recorded in services for children with disabilities, early intervention, and support for families in crisis situations.

"Based on the results of the verifications, appropriate decisions will be made. The ministry will inform the public separately about the progress of the verifications and their results," the report said.