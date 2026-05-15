Man pours unknown liquid on Lviv mayor Sadovy – police

In the center of Lviv on Rynok Square, a man poured an unidentified liquid on mayor Andriy Sadovy, a criminal case for hooliganism has been opened, the police of Lviv region said.

"The event took place today, May 15, around 10:40 on Rynok Square. A passerby ran up and suddenly poured an unidentified liquid on the Lviv mayor," the police said on Facebook.

The identity of the perpetrator was established as a 46-year-old resident of Lviv. An investigative-operational group and employees of other services of the Lviv regional police are working at the scene.

Based on the fact, investigators of the territorial police unit, under the procedural guidance of the Halytska District Prosecutor’s Office, began criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for a fine from 1,000 to 2,000 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens, or probation supervision for up to 5 years, or restriction of liberty for the same period.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, urgent investigative actions are being carried out.