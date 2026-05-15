Occupiers attack volunteers' car in Kherson, 1 person seriously wounded with traumatic leg amputation

Russian occupation forces struck a vehicle belonging to the Iskra Dobra NGO, which helps Kherson residents by providing them with hot meals, leaving one person seriously wounded with a leg amputation and another with a blast concussion injury, Kherson city military administration head Yaroslav Shanko said.

"This morning, Russian occupiers attacked a vehicle belonging to Iskra Dobra NGO representatives in Dniprovsky district of the city. The volunteers regularly help community residents by providing them with hot meals," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, the enemy attack occurred during a routine meal delivery to one of the humanitarian aid distribution points. Preliminarily, one of the casualties is in serious condition - the man sustained a traumatic leg amputation. The other casualty preliminarily sustained a blast concussion injury.

Shanko also reported enemy attacks on the city on Thursday, May 14. "Yesterday afternoon, the enemy carried out a drone attack on a World Central Kitchen vehicle, also in Dniprovsky district. Fortunately, the vehicle’s driver was not injured," he wrote.