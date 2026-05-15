MP Zhelezniak asks SBU to verify involvement of 'astrologer' Anikiyevych with Russian special services

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/veronika.danilenko.9

People’s deputy and head of the Verkhovna Rada temporary investigative commission investigating possible illegal actions by government officials Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction) asked acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine Yevhen Khmara to verify links of citizen Veronika Anikiyevych, who calls herself an "astrology consultant," with Russian special services.

"Verify the presence or absence of possible ties of Veronika Fedorivna Anikiyevych with representatives of the special services of Russia, specifically the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), as well as possible other influence from Russia on her activities," says the appeal published by Zhelezniak on his Telegram channel.

The appeal said former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak could have discussed with Anikiyevych "issues of personnel appointments to high government positions and received advice on his further actions".

It also said the the commission became aware that Anikiyevych traveled to temporarily occupied Crimea in 2015, and her father continues to live in temporarily occupied Henichesk.