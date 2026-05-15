Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:50 15.05.2026

MP Zhelezniak asks SBU to verify involvement of 'astrologer' Anikiyevych with Russian special services

1 min read
MP Zhelezniak asks SBU to verify involvement of 'astrologer' Anikiyevych with Russian special services
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/veronika.danilenko.9

People’s deputy and head of the Verkhovna Rada temporary investigative commission investigating possible illegal actions by government officials Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction) asked acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine Yevhen Khmara to verify links of citizen Veronika Anikiyevych, who calls herself an "astrology consultant," with Russian special services.

"Verify the presence or absence of possible ties of Veronika Fedorivna Anikiyevych with representatives of the special services of Russia, specifically the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), as well as possible other influence from Russia on her activities," says the appeal published by Zhelezniak on his Telegram channel.

The appeal said former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak could have discussed with Anikiyevych "issues of personnel appointments to high government positions and received advice on his further actions".

It also said the the commission became aware that Anikiyevych traveled to temporarily occupied Crimea in 2015, and her father continues to live in temporarily occupied Henichesk.

Tags: #anikiyevych #astrologer

HOT NEWS

Sybiha says Special Tribunal becomes legal reality

More than three dozen countries approve Enlarged Partial Agreement necessary to launch Special Tribunal for crime of Russia against Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces first stage of 1,000-for-1,000 exchange: 205 Ukrainians return from Russian captivity today

Russian forces attack railway station in Vilniansk, 2 people wounded

Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 24 - SES

LATEST

Over 20 URCS representatives join rescue operation after missile strike on high-rise in Kyiv

Only 2.1% of communities provide full package of social services for children, Uliutin orders nationwide verifications

Azov NGU soldiers return from captivity, including 19 Mariupol defenders – commander

Man pours unknown liquid on Lviv mayor Sadovy – police

Mudra expects Special Tribunal leadership to launch in 2027

Occupiers attack volunteers' car in Kherson, 1 person seriously wounded with traumatic leg amputation

Russia capable of nuclear strike, but no signs of preparation – Budanov

Ukraine returns 38 national guardsmen, 15 border guards from captivity – Klymenko

Bookmakers lower Ukraine's chances at Eurovision 2026 a day before the final

Sybiha says Special Tribunal becomes legal reality

AD
AD