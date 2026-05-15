Russia capable of nuclear strike, but no signs of preparation – Budanov

Photo: https://president.gov.ua/

Russia has the capability to launch a nuclear strike at any moment, but it is a matter of political will and there are no signs of its preparation today, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov has said.

"Russia absolutely has the capability to launch a nuclear strike at any moment and at any distance. Its nuclear potential allows it to perform such a task. But this is, first of all, a matter of political will," he said in an interview for The Times on Friday.

"I have not seen any signs of preparation," the head of the Office of the President said.