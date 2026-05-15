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11:34 15.05.2026

Ukraine returns 38 national guardsmen, 15 border guards from captivity – Klymenko

2 min read
Ukraine returns 38 national guardsmen, 15 border guards from captivity – Klymenko

Among the 205 Ukrainians who returned from captivity as part of the first stage of the exchange are 38 National Guard fighters and 15 border guards, the vast majority of whom have been held captive since 2022, Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said.

"Today, a large-scale prisoner exchange began. As part of the first stage, 205 Ukrainians returned home. Among them are 38 guardsmen and 15 border guards," Klymenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

According to him, it is symbolic that the exchange took place on Family Day. "In the near future, they will finally be reunited with their families," the minister added.

Klymenko specified that officers, sergeants and privates returned home, with the oldest being 52 and the youngest 26. "The vast majority had been in captivity since 2022," the interior minister noted.

According to the minister, the prolonged captivity has taken a toll on the fighters’ health. "They have wounds and illnesses requiring proper treatment. We will provide a full range of medical and psychological assistance to our fighters. Each will undergo all necessary examinations, treatment and rehabilitation, and will receive comprehensive support," Klymenko said.

He thanked the president of Ukraine, the head of the Presidential Office, the negotiating team and colleagues from the Coordination headquarters on prisoners of war for their extraordinarily difficult work, which does not stop for a moment.

Tags: #pows #exchange

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