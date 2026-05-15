Bookmakers lower Ukraine's chances at Eurovision 2026 a day before the final

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine

After the second semi-final of the Eurovision 2026 international song contest, bookmakers have slightly worsened Ukraine’s chances, now it is in 12th place (previously it was 10th).

According to bookmaker statistics published on the Eurovisionworld website, Ukraine’s representative Leléka with the song Ridnym has a 60% chance of reaching the top ten (was 62%), an 18% chance of reaching the top five (was 20%), and only a 1% chance of winning (was 2%).

Overall, according to bookmakers’ statistics, Leléka could currently take 12th place.

Meanwhile, Finland has a 42% chance of winning the 2026 competition. Second and third place are expected to go to Australia and Greece, with 15% and 8% chances of winning, respectively. Israel follows with 6%, followed by Romania (5%) and Denmark (4%).

As reported, the 70th anniversary Eurovision Song Contest 2026 is taking place in Vienna, Austria. The Grand Final will take place on May 16 at the Wiener Stadthalle, Austria’s largest indoor arena.

Leléka, representing Ukraine, will perform seventh in the Eurovision 2026 final with the song Ridnym.

Based on the results of the two semi-finals, representatives from Ukraine, Greece, Finland, Belgium, Sweden, Moldova, Israel, Serbia, Croatia, Lithuania, Poland, Bulgaria, Norway, Australia, Romania, Malta, Cyprus, Albania, Denmark, and the Czech Republic advanced to the final. In addition, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Austria, as the winner of Eurovision 2025, will also automatically qualify for the final.