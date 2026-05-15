Sybiha says Special Tribunal becomes legal reality

Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has welcomed adoption by 37 Council of Europe member states of decision to approve Enlarged Partial Agreement on creation of Governing Committee of Special Tribunal for crime of Russia against Ukraine – third founding document of Special Tribunal.

During participation in meeting Sybiha emphasized relevance of creating Special Tribunal recalling yesterday’s criminal Russian strike on Kyiv which claimed lives of 24 people, including 3 children.

"Today is historical day. We are making history. Like Nuremberg Tribunal 80 years ago, this Special Tribunal in Hague will restore justice on ruins of war," he said.

Sybiha noted that moral foundation of Europe and world will be restored only when crime of Russia against Ukraine is punished.

"Putin always wanted to go down in history. And this Tribunal will help him achieve this. He will go down in history. As criminal. And not only him. Putin, Shoigu, Gerasimov, Bortnikov, Zolotov, Medvedev, Patrushev, Lukashenko and others. Today they all received their ticket to Hague," he said.

According to head of MFA, today point of no return was passed – Special Tribunal became legal reality. One year after adoption of political decision in Lviv implementation agreement was approved, which in terms of speed for international criminal justice is real legal record.

At same time, Sybiha remarked that this is only beginning on path to justice. "There will be more countries. There will be premises in Hague. There will be first committee. And there will be sentences. Ukraine needs this. Europe needs this. And even Russia needs this Tribunal," he said.

Minister emphasized that infrastructure of responsibility will consist of three elements: Special Tribunal, International Compensation Commission and Register of Damage.

"Responsibility will never become subject of compromise. Justice is integral element of lasting peace," Sybiha said.

Enlarged Partial Agreement on creation of Governing Committee of Special Tribunal will define administrative and managerial principles of its functioning, as well as create additional mechanisms for expanding interregional support for Special Tribunal. Both Council of Europe member states and third states can join Agreement.