Zelenskyy announces first stage of 1,000-for-1,000 exchange: 205 Ukrainians return from Russian captivity today

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

205 Ukrainian prisoners of war have returned home in the first stage of a large-scale 1,000-for-1,000 exchange, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"205 Ukrainians are home. Today, servicemembers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, National Guard and State Border Guard Service are returning from Russian captivity. This is the first stage of the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange," he wrote on Telegram.

Zelenskyy said that among those released are privates, sergeants and officers.

"Most of them have been in Russian captivity since 2022. They defended Ukraine in Mariupol and Azovstal, on the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kyiv axes and at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant," the president said.

Zelenskyy thanked all those working to bring Ukrainians home.

"I thank everyone working to bring our people home, first and foremost our warriors who replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine, and our team. I thank all partners who help free Ukrainians from captivity. We will continue to fight for each and every person who remains in captivity," he stressed.

The press service of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on Telegram that service members of the AFU, including representatives of the Navy, Land Forces, Air Assault Forces, Territorial Defense, Air Force, as well as fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service, returned home.

According to the Coordination Headquarters, almost all service members released today spent four years in captivity. Most were captured during the defense of Mariupol.

"The duration of stay in captivity is the key principle for forming the lists for 1,000-for-1,000 exchanges," the Coordination Headquarters said.

In addition to soldiers and sergeants, more than 50 officers were returned home. Among those released today is a National Guard member captured at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The youngest released defender is 21 years old, and the oldest is 62.

The press service of the Coordination Headquarters said the liberated defenders will be taken to medical centers for all necessary examinations, further treatment, and medical rehabilitation. They will be provided with necessary assistance, documents, and proper monetary payments.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov thanked partners from the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates for their important role in the exchange. "Work on returning all Ukrainians from captivity continues," he said.

As reported, Russia agreed within the framework of the negotiation process mediated by the United States to carry out a prisoner of war exchange in the 1,000-for-1,000 format, as well as to observe a ceasefire on May 9, 10 and 11.