One missile and 130 enemy drones shot down, strike UAVs hit 6 locations – Air Force

Ukraine’s air defense units neutralized one Kh-35 anti-ship missile and 130 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas and Parodia decoy drone types as of 9:00, with seven strike UAVs recorded as hitting six locations, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"In the night of May 15 (from 18:00 on May 14), the enemy attacked with five Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from airspace over the Black Sea, one Kh-35 anti-ship missile from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, and 141 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas and Parodia decoy drone types from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, Chauda, Hvardiske - temporarily occupied AR Crimea," the Air Force said on Telegram on Friday.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00, air defenses shot down/jammed one Kh-35 anti-ship missile and 130 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas and Parodia decoy drone types in the south, north and east of the country. Five Kh-31P anti-radar missiles did not reach their targets.

Seven strike UAVs were also recorded as hitting six locations, with downed UAV debris falling at seven locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, surface-to-air missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defense forces.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in airspace.