Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:07 15.05.2026

One missile and 130 enemy drones shot down, strike UAVs hit 6 locations – Air Force

2 min read
One missile and 130 enemy drones shot down, strike UAVs hit 6 locations – Air Force

Ukraine’s air defense units neutralized one Kh-35 anti-ship missile and 130 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas and Parodia decoy drone types as of 9:00, with seven strike UAVs recorded as hitting six locations, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"In the night of May 15 (from 18:00 on May 14), the enemy attacked with five Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from airspace over the Black Sea, one Kh-35 anti-ship missile from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, and 141 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas and Parodia decoy drone types from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, Chauda, Hvardiske - temporarily occupied AR Crimea," the Air Force said on Telegram on Friday.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00, air defenses shot down/jammed one Kh-35 anti-ship missile and 130 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas and Parodia decoy drone types in the south, north and east of the country. Five Kh-31P anti-radar missiles did not reach their targets.

Seven strike UAVs were also recorded as hitting six locations, with downed UAV debris falling at seven locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, surface-to-air missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defense forces.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in airspace.

Tags: #air_defense

MORE ABOUT

13:36 14.05.2026
British defense secretary announces acceleration of air defense supplies to Ukraine after overnight attack

British defense secretary announces acceleration of air defense supplies to Ukraine after overnight attack

09:47 13.05.2026
Ukraine downs 111 out of 139 enemy UAVs, hits by 20 drones recorded at 13 locations

Ukraine downs 111 out of 139 enemy UAVs, hits by 20 drones recorded at 13 locations

17:37 11.05.2026
Ukrainian, Estonian FMs discuss deepening cooperation in air security

Ukrainian, Estonian FMs discuss deepening cooperation in air security

09:23 08.05.2026
Air defense neutralizes 56 of 67 drones overnight, hits recorded at 8 locations

Air defense neutralizes 56 of 67 drones overnight, hits recorded at 8 locations

15:03 07.05.2026
Efficiency of Ukrainian air defense in April exceeds 88%, but Patriot missiles for ballistics lacking – Ministry of Defense

Efficiency of Ukrainian air defense in April exceeds 88%, but Patriot missiles for ballistics lacking – Ministry of Defense

09:50 07.05.2026
Air defense eliminates 92 of 102 enemy drones, hits by eight drones recorded at six locations – Air Force

Air defense eliminates 92 of 102 enemy drones, hits by eight drones recorded at six locations – Air Force

17:33 06.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Relocation of Russian air defense to Moscow opens opportunities for long-range sanctions

Zelenskyy: Relocation of Russian air defense to Moscow opens opportunities for long-range sanctions

10:22 04.05.2026
Defense forces destroy 135 enemy UAVs, 14 drone hits recorded – Air Force

Defense forces destroy 135 enemy UAVs, 14 drone hits recorded – Air Force

11:46 02.05.2026
Air defense neutralizes 142 of 163 drones overnight, hits recorded at 12 locations

Air defense neutralizes 142 of 163 drones overnight, hits recorded at 12 locations

20:43 01.05.2026
Zelenskyy announces strengthening of air defense for Dnipro, Odesa

Zelenskyy announces strengthening of air defense for Dnipro, Odesa

HOT NEWS

Sybiha says Special Tribunal becomes legal reality

More than three dozen countries approve Enlarged Partial Agreement necessary to launch Special Tribunal for crime of Russia against Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces first stage of 1,000-for-1,000 exchange: 205 Ukrainians return from Russian captivity today

Russian forces attack railway station in Vilniansk, 2 people wounded

Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 24 - SES

LATEST

Over 20 URCS representatives join rescue operation after missile strike on high-rise in Kyiv

Only 2.1% of communities provide full package of social services for children, Uliutin orders nationwide verifications

Azov NGU soldiers return from captivity, including 19 Mariupol defenders – commander

Man pours unknown liquid on Lviv mayor Sadovy – police

Mudra expects Special Tribunal leadership to launch in 2027

Occupiers attack volunteers' car in Kherson, 1 person seriously wounded with traumatic leg amputation

MP Zhelezniak asks SBU to verify involvement of 'astrologer' Anikiyevych with Russian special services

Russia capable of nuclear strike, but no signs of preparation – Budanov

Ukraine returns 38 national guardsmen, 15 border guards from captivity – Klymenko

Bookmakers lower Ukraine's chances at Eurovision 2026 a day before the final

AD
AD