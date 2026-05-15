Russian attack on Odesa region wounds two, damages residential buildings and infrastructure - SES

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Two people were wounded in a Russian attack on Odesa region overnight, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) said.

SES said several fires broke out as a result of the strikes. In the residential sector, four houses and one non-residential building were damaged: some homes were partially destroyed, with windows blown out and structures damaged. Three passenger cars were also damaged.

"Two people were wounded. Critical infrastructure also came under attack - fires broke out, which rescuers promptly extinguished," the statement said.