IAEA reports sharp increase in UAV activity near Ukrainian NPPs – more than 160 flights recorded

Photo: https://www.iaea.org/

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported a sharp increase in drone activity near Ukrainian nuclear power plant sites (NPP), recording more than 160 UAV flights near the Pivdennoukrainska (South Ukraine), Chornobyl, and Rivne nuclear power plants on May 13-14.

“IAEA has been informed of a major increase in drone activity near Ukrainian NPP sites this week, with more than 160 UAVs recorded flying in the vicinity of the South Ukraine, Chornobyl, and Rivne NPP sites on 13-14 May,” IAEA said on X.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed deep concern about such military activities near nuclear power plants and reiterated the need for full compliance with the seven essential principles of nuclear safety and security during armed conflict.

“DG Grossi also calls again for maximum restraint to avoid the risk of a nuclear accident,” the agency reported.