Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 24 - SES

Photo: State Emergency Service

The number of people killed in the Russian missile and drone strike on Kyiv in the night of May 14 has risen to 24, including three children, with search and rescue operations in Darnytsky district ongoing, the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine said.

"Rescuers are continuing uninterrupted search and rescue operations in the building in Darnytsky district," SES said on its Telegram channel.

According to the service, a total of 47 people were injured in Kyiv, including two children. At the same time, 30 people were rescued.

"As of 06:00 on May 15, 24 people, including 3 children, were killed in Darnytsky district as a result of the Russian strike. Psychological assistance was provided to 398 people. Canine units inspected 2,800 sq. m. of the area," the agency said on Friday morning.