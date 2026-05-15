Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:08 15.05.2026

Russian forces attack railway station in Vilniansk, 2 people wounded

1 min read
Russian forces attack railway station in Vilniansk, 2 people wounded
Photo: https://t.me/MinDevUA

Two people were wounded in a Russian attack on a railway station in Vilniansk, Zaporizhia region, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine said.

According to the agency, after receiving an air raid alert signal, an electric train on the Zaporizhia-2 - Synelnykove route was stopped to evacuate passengers.

Two passengers sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of the attack. They were given first aid and taken to hospital. Work to restore traffic on the section is currently ongoing.

Zaporizhia regional military administration head Ivan Fedorov separately confirmed the information on civilian casualties from the strike.

"Two people were wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Vilniansk. A Russian drone attacked a transport infrastructure facility. Two civilians were wounded - an 88-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man," Fedorov said in a post published on Telegram.

Tags: #railway #zaporizhia_region #attack

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