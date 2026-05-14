Interfax-Ukraine
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21:03 14.05.2026

UK to accelerate air defense supplies to Ukraine – Healey

1 min read
UK to accelerate air defense supplies to Ukraine – Healey

The United Kingdom will accelerate the delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine, UK Defense Secretary John Healey has said, commenting on Russian strikes.

"Shocking Russian drone attacks on Ukraine over the last 24 hours. I've directed for UK deliveries of air defence and counter-drone systems to be accelerated as fast as possible. We stand with Ukraine in the face of Putin's aggression. Our thoughts are with Ukrainian families," Healey said on X on Thursday.

Tags: #air #uk #defense #supplies

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