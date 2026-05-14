Interfax-Ukraine
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20:50 14.05.2026

All Ukrainian diplomatic missions to hold day of mourning on May 15 – Sybiha

1 min read
All Ukrainian diplomatic missions to hold day of mourning on May 15 – Sybiha

Ukrainian diplomatic missions abroad will hold a day of mourning on Friday, May 15, to honor the memory of those killed in Russian strikes, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"To honor the memory of those killed as a result of the Russian attack, tomorrow, May 15, all Ukrainian diplomatic missions abroad will lower their flags and open books of condolences," the minister said, according to the Foreign Ministry's press service on Telegram.

Tags: #mourning #diplomatic #missions

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