Interfax-Ukraine
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20:44 14.05.2026

Hungarian FM to Russian ambassador after Zakarpattia attack: We expect immediate end to aggression against civilians

1 min read
Hungarian FM to Russian ambassador after Zakarpattia attack: We expect immediate end to aggression against civilians

Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban said she summoned the Russian ambassador in Budapest to the Foreign Ministry regarding yesterday's Russian drone attack on Zakarpattia.

"Our meeting has just concluded. I reiterated that the Hungarian government strongly condemns Russia's attack and that we expect an immediate end to aggression against the civilian population. I told the Russian ambassador that it is absolutely unacceptable for Hungary that Zakarpattia, inhabited by Hungarians, is now being attacked," Orban said in a video message on Facebook on Thursday.

The minister said Russia must do everything possible to achieve an immediate ceasefire and a peaceful, lasting end to the war as soon as possible.

Earlier, Hungarian publication 24.hu reported that Orban reacted on behalf of the government to reports of the drone attack on Zakarpattia. The minister said five drone crashes have been reported, including in Solva and an attack on Uzhhorod, where an industrial facility was hit.

Tags: #hungary #russia #attack

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