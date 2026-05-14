Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:42 14.05.2026

Derzhmolodzhytlo to be transferred to Economy Ministry

2 min read

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a protocol decision providing for the preparation of a draft act to designate the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine as the governing body of the State Specialized Financial Institution "State Fund for Assistance to Youth Housing Construction." Meanwhile, Derzhmolodzhytlo and Ukrfinzhytlo will continue to operate as separate legal entities and implement their programs under the current terms, the Ministry of Economy's press service reported.

"The state has various tools to support people in purchasing housing, and it's important that they operate within a common framework. Derzhmolodzhytlo has experience implementing targeted housing programs, and Ukrfinzhytlo has experience scaling up affordable mortgages through banks. We want to effectively combine these capabilities and create a foundation for attracting additional funding to the housing sector," explained Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Vitaliy Petruk.

The protocol decision also provides for consultations with international financial institutions on joint housing finance projects. The Ministry of Economy will actively collaborate with partners, particularly in implementing their recommendations for developing housing finance instruments in the country.

The State Fund for Assistance to Youth Housing Construction, a specialized state financial institution, implements state and local housing programs, including lending programs for youth, internally displaced persons, and other categories of citizens in need of support in acquiring housing.

PrJSC Ukrainian Financial Housing Company operates the state-run affordable mortgage lending program eOselia. The program, which was launched in October 2022, is being implemented by the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Digital Development, the State Agency for Housing and Communicative Communications, and partner banks. The Ministry of Social Policy and the Pension Fund of Ukraine are also involved in implementing the compensation mechanism for IDPs and residents of frontline areas.

Tags: #youth #housing #state

MORE ABOUT

19:37 30.04.2026
Govt expects around UAH 50 bln in dividends from state companies for 2025 – Svyrydenko

Govt expects around UAH 50 bln in dividends from state companies for 2025 – Svyrydenko

20:11 15.04.2026
More than 25,000 preferential mortgages issued under eOselia program

More than 25,000 preferential mortgages issued under eOselia program

20:16 10.04.2026
Kyiv backup power pilot for apartment blocks open for applications through April 15

Kyiv backup power pilot for apartment blocks open for applications through April 15

21:12 12.03.2026
National Youth Council begins work under Cabinet of Ministers – Svyrydenko

National Youth Council begins work under Cabinet of Ministers – Svyrydenko

19:55 20.02.2026
About one-third of new-build housing sales in 2025 concluded under eOselia program – developers

About one-third of new-build housing sales in 2025 concluded under eOselia program – developers

19:28 14.01.2026
Agrarian Committee recommends Rada streamline state regulation of organic production

Agrarian Committee recommends Rada streamline state regulation of organic production

20:25 13.01.2026
Ukrainian Parliament finally adopts housing reform bill

Ukrainian Parliament finally adopts housing reform bill

10:29 08.01.2026
Church officials get 3,303 border passes in 2025

Church officials get 3,303 border passes in 2025

19:29 25.12.2025
Average prices on capital's primary housing market increased by 3.3%, reaching $2,011 per square meter in 2025 – study

Average prices on capital's primary housing market increased by 3.3%, reaching $2,011 per square meter in 2025 – study

20:34 18.12.2025
NBU: After peace achieved, banks should reduce share of state sector in loans

NBU: After peace achieved, banks should reduce share of state sector in loans

HOT NEWS

Russia preliminarily hit Kyiv residential building with Kh-101 missile – Zelenskyy

Death toll in Kyiv reaches 12, incl two children – SES

SES reports at least 20 missing in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv

Zelenskyy: Russia to face fair response for all strikes

Russia kills 5 in massive shelling of Kyiv – official

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation destroys three Russian points in Pokrovsk, Rivne – 7th Air Assault Corps

Merz after attack on Ukraine: Moscow betting on escalation, not talks

New forest fires break out in Chornobyl zone due to Russian drone attacks, radiation background within control levels – agency

Russia preliminarily hit Kyiv residential building with Kh-101 missile – Zelenskyy

Death toll in Kyiv reaches 12, incl two children – SES

URCS joins rescue efforts at site of residential building destruction after Russian attack on Kyiv

Death toll in Kyiv rises to nine as rescuers retrieve another body from rubble – city authorities

Ukraine initiates UNSC meeting after massive Russian attack – Sybiha

EU finalizes EUR 6 bln drone support package for Ukraine – von der Leyen

Death toll after Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 8 – official

AD
AD