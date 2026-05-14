Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:33 14.05.2026

Ukrainian aviation destroys three Russian points in Pokrovsk, Rivne – 7th Air Assault Corps

2 min read
Ukrainian aviation destroys three Russian points in Pokrovsk, Rivne – 7th Air Assault Corps

Aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, in cooperation with the seventh Air Assault Corps, destroyed three Russian accumulation points in Pokrovsk and the village of Rivne in Donetsk region.

"To destroy Russia's offensive potential, the aviation of the Defense Forces, in cooperation with units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Air Assault Corps, recently launched a series of airstrikes on enemy concentrations," the seventh Air Assault Corps said on Telegram on Thursday. Two Russian accumulation points used for launching Molniya drones and aerial reconnaissance were destroyed in Pokrovsk.

In the settlement of Rivne, located between Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, the Defense Forces destroyed a Russian personnel location belonging to the 51st Combined Arms Army. According to available information, the strikes killed or wounded about 30 Russian soldiers.

The seventh Air Assault Corps said the defense of Pokrovsk agglomeration continues as Russia tries to turn the city into a logistics hub by moving in reserves, heavy armor, and artillery. Russian forces are using civilian buildings and concrete shelters for personnel and drone operations.

Ukrainian troops maintain control over positions in northern Pokrovsk to prevent further Russian advances, a source told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday. "The task is not to leave Pokrovsk. The task is to hold and, if possible, reinforce it," the source said.

While the situation in Myrnohrad is more difficult, the defense of Pokrovsk remains significant for diverting and wearing down Russian forces. The Russian 76th Division was previously moved from Zaporizhia direction to this area, and after suffering losses, was replaced by the 90th Tank Division, the source said.

Tags: #airstrikes #pokrovsk #efficiency

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