Merz after attack on Ukraine: Moscow betting on escalation, not talks

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has condemned Russia's large-scale attacks on Ukraine, saying they show that Moscow is betting on escalation rather than negotiations.

"The largest Russian attacks on Ukraine in recent times show that Moscow is betting on escalation of the conflict, not negotiations," he said on X on Thursday.

"We continue to stand with Ukraine. Kyiv and its partners are ready for talks on a just peace. Russia, however, continues to wage war," he said.

As reported, the death toll from last night's Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to 12, including two children.