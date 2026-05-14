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20:15 14.05.2026

Russia preliminarily hit Kyiv residential building with Kh-101 missile – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Russia preliminarily hit Kyiv residential building with Kh-101 missile – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

According to preliminary data, a Kh-101 cruise missile manufactured in the second quarter of this year hit a residential building in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We are determining in detail exactly what weapons, what missiles and drones, the Russians used this time. In Kyiv, according to preliminary data, a Kh-101 missile hit a residential building. It was manufactured in the second quarter of this year. And this means that Russia is still importing components for missile production, the necessary resources and equipment, bypassing global sanctions," Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Thursday.

He said that stopping Russian schemes to circumvent sanctions must be a real goal for all partners.

"We are preparing steps that can intensify our joint counteraction: sanctions must be more painful for Russia," the president said.

As reported, the death toll from the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to 12.

Tags: #zelenskyy #russia #attack

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