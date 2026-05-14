Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:10 14.05.2026

Death toll in Kyiv reaches 12, incl two children – SES

1 min read
Death toll in Kyiv reaches 12, incl two children – SES
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram/63886

The State Emergency Service has reported 12 people killed in Kyiv's Darnytsky district, where structures collapsed in a residential building, including two children.

"The number of those killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to 12, including two children," the State Emergency Service said on Telegram on Thursday evening.

"Search and rescue operations in Darnytsky district are ongoing. Psychologists and three canine teams of the State Emergency Service are working at the site. In total, 170 rescuers and 51 pieces of equipment are involved," the service said.

Tags: #kyiv #casualties

MORE ABOUT

16:41 14.05.2026
Death toll after Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 8 – official

Death toll after Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 8 – official

16:29 14.05.2026
Friday in Kyiv declared Day of Mourning – Klitschko

Friday in Kyiv declared Day of Mourning – Klitschko

13:28 14.05.2026
Russia kills 5 in massive shelling of Kyiv – official

Russia kills 5 in massive shelling of Kyiv – official

12:29 14.05.2026
Russia injures 44 in Kyiv attack – mayor

Russia injures 44 in Kyiv attack – mayor

11:32 14.05.2026
URCS works at site of cleanup after Russia's attack in Kyiv

URCS works at site of cleanup after Russia's attack in Kyiv

11:13 14.05.2026
Death toll in Kyiv rises to three - SES

Death toll in Kyiv rises to three - SES

10:54 14.05.2026
Death toll in Kyiv rises to two - SES

Death toll in Kyiv rises to two - SES

09:22 14.05.2026
Russian attack disrupts water supply in Kyiv on left bank – mayor

Russian attack disrupts water supply in Kyiv on left bank – mayor

09:08 14.05.2026
Russian attack injures at least 32 in Kyiv, including infant – mayor

Russian attack injures at least 32 in Kyiv, including infant – mayor

08:23 14.05.2026
Russia attack on Kyiv injures at least 29 – official

Russia attack on Kyiv injures at least 29 – official

HOT NEWS

SES reports at least 20 missing in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv

Zelenskyy: Russia to face fair response for all strikes

Russia kills 5 in massive shelling of Kyiv – official

Death toll in Darnytsky district rises to 4 – Kyiv police

10 people still missing after Russian attack in Darnytsky district - Klymenko

LATEST

URCS joins rescue efforts at site of residential building destruction after Russian attack on Kyiv

Death toll in Kyiv rises to nine as rescuers retrieve another body from rubble – city authorities

Ukraine initiates UNSC meeting after massive Russian attack – Sybiha

EU finalizes EUR 6 bln drone support package for Ukraine – von der Leyen

Zelenskyy instructs relevant services to propose possible responses to massive missile and drone strike of May 13-14

Funds for Yermak's bail begin to arrive, currently total UAH 14.5 mln out of UAH 140 mln - HACC

Magyar cancels state of emergency in Hungary

Kyiv City Council to appeal to Cabinet and Rada regarding financial support for Kyiv energy resilience plan – Klitschko

Kyiv office of deftech company Skyeton destroyed in overnight Russia attack

Defense of Pokrovsk continues to draw in Russia forces

AD
AD