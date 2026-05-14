Death toll in Kyiv reaches 12, incl two children – SES

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram/63886

The State Emergency Service has reported 12 people killed in Kyiv's Darnytsky district, where structures collapsed in a residential building, including two children.

"The number of those killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to 12, including two children," the State Emergency Service said on Telegram on Thursday evening.

"Search and rescue operations in Darnytsky district are ongoing. Psychologists and three canine teams of the State Emergency Service are working at the site. In total, 170 rescuers and 51 pieces of equipment are involved," the service said.