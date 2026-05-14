Interfax-Ukraine
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19:41 14.05.2026

URCS joins rescue efforts at site of residential building destruction after Russian attack on Kyiv

2 min read
URCS joins rescue efforts at site of residential building destruction after Russian attack on Kyiv
Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is taking part in search and rescue operations at the site of a Russian air strike on a residential building in Kyiv's Darnytsky district.

"Volunteers of the rapid response unit of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society are working at the site together with rescue services," the URCS said on Facebook on Thursday.

The URCS aid point continues to operate. A team from Kyiv City Organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is currently working there. Volunteers are providing hot drinks and food to victims, their relatives and rescuers. Psychological support, first pre-medical aid and mobile phone charging are also available in the tent.

During the search and rescue operation, URCS volunteers helped rescue one injured person from under the rubble and handed her over to an emergency medical team for further hospitalization. They also took part in retrieving the bodies of those killed.

The URCS expressed gratitude for support to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the U.S. government, the European Union and benefactors from around the world.

As reported, a residential building was damaged in the capital's Darnytsky district as a result of the occupiers' massive missile and drone strike. Structures collapsed. The death toll has risen to nine, including one 12-year-old child. At least 20 people are missing.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Tags: #urcs

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