Interfax-Ukraine
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18:52 14.05.2026

Death toll in Kyiv rises to nine as rescuers retrieve another body from rubble – city authorities

1 min read
Death toll in Kyiv rises to nine as rescuers retrieve another body from rubble – city authorities
Photo: State Emergency Service

The death toll from the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to nine, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko has said.

"Rescuers have retrieved another body from under the rubble. As of now, the number of people killed by the Russians is already nine," he said on Telegram on Thursday.

The search operation is ongoing.

As reported, a residential building was damaged in the capital’s Darnytsky district as a result of the occupiers’ massive missile and drone strike. Structures collapsed. Earlier, eight people were known to have been killed. Among the dead was a 13-year-old girl.

In total, 45 people, including two children, were injured in the massive Russian attack on the capital.

Tags: #death_toll #darnytsky

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