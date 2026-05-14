Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:50 14.05.2026

Ukraine initiates UNSC meeting after massive Russian attack – Sybiha

1 min read
Ukraine initiates UNSC meeting after massive Russian attack – Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha is initiating a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) and the use of other international platforms to respond to Russia’s killing of Ukrainian civilians.

“I instructed to immediately initiate a meeting of the UN Security Council and to use other international platforms to respond to Russia’s killings of Ukrainian civilians and attacks against humanitarian personnel,” he said on X.

The minister noted that from 6:00 p.m. yesterday to 8:00 a.m. today, Russia launched 675 drones and 56 missiles, including ballistic missiles, damaging 11 residential buildings in Kyiv and more than 50 throughout Ukraine.

“Such scale of Russian terror necessitates strong international responses and I request all states to react. I instructed all of our embassies to lower flags tomorrow and open books of condolences,” the message reads.

In addition, tomorrow morning the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will invite the foreign diplomatic corps – all foreign ambassadors in Kyiv – to visit one of the sites where an entire section of a multi-story residential building was destroyed as a result of the Russian attack.

Tags: #unsc

MORE ABOUT

09:32 24.03.2026
UNSC convenes regular meeting on ‘Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine’ - Sybiha

UNSC convenes regular meeting on ‘Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine’ - Sybiha

10:35 09.01.2026
Ukraine initiating urgent UNSC meetings following Russian strike with IRBM Oreshnik

Ukraine initiating urgent UNSC meetings following Russian strike with IRBM Oreshnik

19:27 19.06.2025
UNSC to hold emergency meeting on Friday on Russian strikes in Ukraine

UNSC to hold emergency meeting on Friday on Russian strikes in Ukraine

14:27 30.05.2025
Sybiha after UNSC: World will not tolerate Russia's barbaric attacks on civilians

Sybiha after UNSC: World will not tolerate Russia's barbaric attacks on civilians

16:45 29.05.2025
UNSC to convene important meeting today on Ukraine's initiative

UNSC to convene important meeting today on Ukraine's initiative

15:53 28.01.2025
Ukraine shares PACE's call for reform of key intl institutions, in particular UN Security Council – MFA

Ukraine shares PACE's call for reform of key intl institutions, in particular UN Security Council – MFA

18:56 19.11.2024
Sybiha in UNSC: Ukraine needs peace through strength, not through weakness

Sybiha in UNSC: Ukraine needs peace through strength, not through weakness

20:40 08.07.2024
UNSC meeting in connection with Russian attack on children's hospital in Kyiv to be held on July 9

UNSC meeting in connection with Russian attack on children's hospital in Kyiv to be held on July 9

20:27 06.06.2024
Kuleba congratulates Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia on their election to non-permanent members of UNSC

Kuleba congratulates Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia on their election to non-permanent members of UNSC

19:19 20.09.2023
All world regions should be represented in UNSC – Zelenskyy

All world regions should be represented in UNSC – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

SES reports at least 20 missing in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv

Zelenskyy: Russia to face fair response for all strikes

Russia kills 5 in massive shelling of Kyiv – official

Death toll in Darnytsky district rises to 4 – Kyiv police

10 people still missing after Russian attack in Darnytsky district - Klymenko

LATEST

URCS joins rescue efforts at site of residential building destruction after Russian attack on Kyiv

Death toll in Kyiv rises to nine as rescuers retrieve another body from rubble – city authorities

EU finalizes EUR 6 bln drone support package for Ukraine – von der Leyen

Death toll after Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 8 – official

Zelenskyy instructs relevant services to propose possible responses to massive missile and drone strike of May 13-14

Friday in Kyiv declared Day of Mourning – Klitschko

Funds for Yermak's bail begin to arrive, currently total UAH 14.5 mln out of UAH 140 mln - HACC

Magyar cancels state of emergency in Hungary

Kyiv City Council to appeal to Cabinet and Rada regarding financial support for Kyiv energy resilience plan – Klitschko

Kyiv office of deftech company Skyeton destroyed in overnight Russia attack

AD
AD