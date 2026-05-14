Ukraine initiates UNSC meeting after massive Russian attack – Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha is initiating a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) and the use of other international platforms to respond to Russia’s killing of Ukrainian civilians.

“I instructed to immediately initiate a meeting of the UN Security Council and to use other international platforms to respond to Russia’s killings of Ukrainian civilians and attacks against humanitarian personnel,” he said on X.

The minister noted that from 6:00 p.m. yesterday to 8:00 a.m. today, Russia launched 675 drones and 56 missiles, including ballistic missiles, damaging 11 residential buildings in Kyiv and more than 50 throughout Ukraine.

“Such scale of Russian terror necessitates strong international responses and I request all states to react. I instructed all of our embassies to lower flags tomorrow and open books of condolences,” the message reads.

In addition, tomorrow morning the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will invite the foreign diplomatic corps – all foreign ambassadors in Kyiv – to visit one of the sites where an entire section of a multi-story residential building was destroyed as a result of the Russian attack.