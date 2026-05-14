EU finalizes EUR 6 bln drone support package for Ukraine – von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the massive Russia attack on Ukraine and emphasized that the EU continues its support for Kyiv while the Kremlin "mocks diplomatic efforts."

"Last night, Russia launched one of its longest and most relentless drone attacks against Ukraine. Another night of death and destruction. And the indiscriminate targeting of civilians," she said on X.

The EC President said that while Russia "openly mocks diplomatic efforts, we continue to strengthen Ukraine."

"We are finalising a EUR 6 billion drone support package. And we keep the pressure on Russia’s war economy with ever tougher sanctions," the post said.

As reported, speaking at a plenary session of the European Parliament on April 29, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the first defense package for Ukraine from a EUR 90 billion loan will be paid in the current quarter, will amount to approximately EUR 6 billion, and will concern Ukrainian drones.