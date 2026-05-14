Death toll after Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 8 – official

Photo: National Police

The death toll from the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to eight people, City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko has said.

"According to updated information, eight people died as a result of the attack. This is further proof that Russia is fighting against the civilian population and seeks to destroy Ukrainians. Among the dead is a 13-year-old girl," Tkachenko said on his Telegram channel.

Previously, seven deaths were reported.