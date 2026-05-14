Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:32 14.05.2026

Zelenskyy instructs relevant services to propose possible responses to massive missile and drone strike of May 13-14

3 min read
Zelenskyy instructs relevant services to propose possible responses to massive missile and drone strike of May 13-14
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Defense Forces of Ukraine and special services to propose possible formats for a response to the massive missile and drone strike of May 13-14.

"I held a meeting of the Staff. The first issue was a detailed report from our military on the defensive operations that took place these days against the massive and virtually continuous Russia strike that lasted almost two days," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

Zelenskyy recalled that in total, during the waves of massive attacks on May 13 and 14, Russians used 1,567 drones and 56 missiles of various types. "Our drone shoot-down rate was 94%. The missile shoot-down rate was 73%. The key challenge is ballistics and the protection of thousands of rear infrastructure facilities and our cities," he emphasized.

"I am grateful to everyone who is helping at the strike sites and saving people. I will also speak in detail with our diplomats regarding the tasks we have today in searching for missiles for air defense. Everyone must focus on anti-ballistic systems and missiles for them. This is priority number one, and the assessment of the work of Ukrainian diplomacy in May-June will depend, in particular, on the sufficient provision of our sky protection forces. I have instructed the Defense Forces of Ukraine and special services to propose possible formats for our response to this Russia strike," Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, during the Staff meeting, together with military commanders, the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Energy, and other involved officials, they discussed in detail the needs of the sky protection forces and increasing the supply of necessary equipment, including radars. "On this matter, specific instructions were given to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Air Force, and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

"There were also reports on hits in our various regions: from Rivne and Frankivsk to Kyiv and the Kharkiv region. Currently, search and rescue operations are still ongoing in Kyiv at the site of the destruction of a residential building entrance, which was practically demolished from the 1st to the 9th floor due to this Russia attack. The fate of nearly 20 people who could have been in this building remains unknown. As of now, seven dead and 39 wounded are known in Kyiv alone. All necessary forces of the SES of Ukraine, the National Police, municipal, and medical services are involved," the Head of the Ukrainian State said.

The President emphasized that "this special terrorist tactic of the Russians, which accumulated drones and missiles over a certain period and deliberately calculated the strike so that its scale would be significant and the complication for our air defense would be at its maximum."

Tags: #response #defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

15:52 12.05.2026
SBU Internal Security detains FSB agent in one of frontline units

SBU Internal Security detains FSB agent in one of frontline units

16:23 11.05.2026
Reports of Russian sabotage groups attempting to infiltrate Nikopol via former Kakhovka reservoir bed are false – Voloshyn

Reports of Russian sabotage groups attempting to infiltrate Nikopol via former Kakhovka reservoir bed are false – Voloshyn

09:09 06.05.2026
Defense forces repel 155 enemy attacks since start of day – General Staff

Defense forces repel 155 enemy attacks since start of day – General Staff

17:09 02.05.2026
Defense Forces hit Russian Iskander tactical group, Podlyot radar – AFU General Staff

Defense Forces hit Russian Iskander tactical group, Podlyot radar – AFU General Staff

16:44 01.05.2026
Defense Forces neutralized 388 out of 409 Russia drones since 8 a.m., hits reported at six locations – Air Force

Defense Forces neutralized 388 out of 409 Russia drones since 8 a.m., hits reported at six locations – Air Force

16:01 20.03.2026
Defense Forces strike Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant and Vostochnyi training ground in occupied territories – General Staff

Defense Forces strike Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant and Vostochnyi training ground in occupied territories – General Staff

12:25 20.03.2026
AFU in almost the same positions as last year – Zelenskyy

AFU in almost the same positions as last year – Zelenskyy

09:51 13.03.2026
Ukrainian Air Defense shoots down 117 of 127 enemy UAVs; ballistic missile and 8 drones hit 7 locations

Ukrainian Air Defense shoots down 117 of 127 enemy UAVs; ballistic missile and 8 drones hit 7 locations

13:55 09.03.2026
Defense Forces attempting to seize initiative; international military aid trend slightly improved in Feb – Syrsky

Defense Forces attempting to seize initiative; international military aid trend slightly improved in Feb – Syrsky

09:08 04.03.2026
Ukraine shoots down 129 of 149 enemy UAVs, 19 strikes recorded across 15 locations

Ukraine shoots down 129 of 149 enemy UAVs, 19 strikes recorded across 15 locations

HOT NEWS

Russia preliminarily hit Kyiv residential building with Kh-101 missile – Zelenskyy

Death toll in Kyiv reaches 12, incl two children – SES

SES reports at least 20 missing in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv

Zelenskyy: Russia to face fair response for all strikes

Russia kills 5 in massive shelling of Kyiv – official

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation destroys three Russian points in Pokrovsk, Rivne – 7th Air Assault Corps

Merz after attack on Ukraine: Moscow betting on escalation, not talks

New forest fires break out in Chornobyl zone due to Russian drone attacks, radiation background within control levels – agency

Russia preliminarily hit Kyiv residential building with Kh-101 missile – Zelenskyy

Death toll in Kyiv reaches 12, incl two children – SES

URCS joins rescue efforts at site of residential building destruction after Russian attack on Kyiv

Death toll in Kyiv rises to nine as rescuers retrieve another body from rubble – city authorities

Ukraine initiates UNSC meeting after massive Russian attack – Sybiha

EU finalizes EUR 6 bln drone support package for Ukraine – von der Leyen

Death toll after Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 8 – official

AD
AD