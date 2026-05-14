Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:29 14.05.2026

Friday in Kyiv declared Day of Mourning – Klitschko

1 min read
Friday in Kyiv declared Day of Mourning – Klitschko

Friday, May 15, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the enemy’s most massive attack on the capital.

"On this day, flags will be flown at half-mast on all municipal buildings of the city. It is also recommended to fly state flags at half-mast on buildings of state and private ownership. On May 15, any entertainment events are prohibited in the city," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

The clearing of debris in the damaged building in the Darnytskyi district of the capital continues. Currently, seven people are known to have died as a result of the Russia attack, including one child born in 2013. Rescuers are continuing the search and rescue operation.

Tags: #kyiv #mourning

MORE ABOUT

20:10 14.05.2026
Death toll in Kyiv reaches 12, incl two children – SES

Death toll in Kyiv reaches 12, incl two children – SES

16:41 14.05.2026
Death toll after Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 8 – official

Death toll after Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 8 – official

13:28 14.05.2026
Russia kills 5 in massive shelling of Kyiv – official

Russia kills 5 in massive shelling of Kyiv – official

12:29 14.05.2026
Russia injures 44 in Kyiv attack – mayor

Russia injures 44 in Kyiv attack – mayor

11:32 14.05.2026
URCS works at site of cleanup after Russia's attack in Kyiv

URCS works at site of cleanup after Russia's attack in Kyiv

11:13 14.05.2026
Death toll in Kyiv rises to three - SES

Death toll in Kyiv rises to three - SES

10:54 14.05.2026
Death toll in Kyiv rises to two - SES

Death toll in Kyiv rises to two - SES

09:22 14.05.2026
Russian attack disrupts water supply in Kyiv on left bank – mayor

Russian attack disrupts water supply in Kyiv on left bank – mayor

09:08 14.05.2026
Russian attack injures at least 32 in Kyiv, including infant – mayor

Russian attack injures at least 32 in Kyiv, including infant – mayor

08:23 14.05.2026
Russia attack on Kyiv injures at least 29 – official

Russia attack on Kyiv injures at least 29 – official

HOT NEWS

Russia preliminarily hit Kyiv residential building with Kh-101 missile – Zelenskyy

Death toll in Kyiv reaches 12, incl two children – SES

SES reports at least 20 missing in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv

Zelenskyy: Russia to face fair response for all strikes

Russia kills 5 in massive shelling of Kyiv – official

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation destroys three Russian points in Pokrovsk, Rivne – 7th Air Assault Corps

Merz after attack on Ukraine: Moscow betting on escalation, not talks

New forest fires break out in Chornobyl zone due to Russian drone attacks, radiation background within control levels – agency

Russia preliminarily hit Kyiv residential building with Kh-101 missile – Zelenskyy

URCS joins rescue efforts at site of residential building destruction after Russian attack on Kyiv

Death toll in Kyiv rises to nine as rescuers retrieve another body from rubble – city authorities

Ukraine initiates UNSC meeting after massive Russian attack – Sybiha

EU finalizes EUR 6 bln drone support package for Ukraine – von der Leyen

Zelenskyy instructs relevant services to propose possible responses to massive missile and drone strike of May 13-14

Funds for Yermak's bail begin to arrive, currently total UAH 14.5 mln out of UAH 140 mln - HACC

AD
AD