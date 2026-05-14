Friday in Kyiv declared Day of Mourning – Klitschko

Friday, May 15, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the enemy’s most massive attack on the capital.

"On this day, flags will be flown at half-mast on all municipal buildings of the city. It is also recommended to fly state flags at half-mast on buildings of state and private ownership. On May 15, any entertainment events are prohibited in the city," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

The clearing of debris in the damaged building in the Darnytskyi district of the capital continues. Currently, seven people are known to have died as a result of the Russia attack, including one child born in 2013. Rescuers are continuing the search and rescue operation.