Interfax-Ukraine
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15:35 14.05.2026

Magyar cancels state of emergency in Hungary

1 min read
Magyar cancels state of emergency in Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar has canceled the state of emergency that has been in effect in the country for the past four years.

"Today, after four years, the state of emergency introduced by Orban due to the military threat ends, and with it, we bid farewell to the government that ruled the country by decree for the past six years. We are returning to normal life," reads a post on his Facebook page.

As reported, on May 24, 2022, the previous Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, announced the introduction of a state of emergency in the country due to economic difficulties caused by the "situation around Ukraine." At the time, the opposition criticized this vote, stating that the emergency regime was needed by the government to avoid consultations with parliament on several key issues.

Tags: #emergency #magyar #cancel

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