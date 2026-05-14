Interfax-Ukraine
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15:11 14.05.2026

Kyiv City Council to appeal to Cabinet and Rada regarding financial support for Kyiv energy resilience plan – Klitschko

2 min read
Kyiv City Council to appeal to Cabinet and Rada regarding financial support for Kyiv energy resilience plan – Klitschko

The Kyiv City Council, at a meeting on Thursday, is expected to adopt a decision to allocate more than UAH 9 billion for preparations for the next winter and measures of the capital’s energy resilience plan, of which UAH 1.25 billion will be allocated to the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine for the construction of a backup heat supply system, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Today, work is actively underway in all directions of the plan: restoration of energy facilities damaged by enemy shelling; installation of engineering protection; development of distributed cogeneration and the resilience of water supply and sewerage systems; and increasing backup sources of heat supply—and facilities have already been built," Klitschko wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

In addition, according to him, Kyiv is implementing large-scale projects to increase the energy autonomy of the housing stock. "Almost two thousand residential buildings have already become energy-independent thanks to city support and co-financing programs," the mayor of the Ukrainian capital reported.

At the same time, he noted that Kyiv is seeking all possibilities to provide funds for the resilience plan measures and expects a parity position from the state and its financial participation.

"Therefore, we are submitting an official appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine regarding financial and resource support for the Kyiv energy resilience plan for consideration by the Kyiv City Council today. This appeal is needed to formalize and consolidate our agreements," the mayor said, adding that Kyiv already has an agreement with the government regarding the prioritization of energy resilience measures for approximately UAH 30 billion, and that the financing of the measures will be carried out on a 50/50 proportion by the city and the state.

Klitschko noted that the strategy for increasing Kyiv’s energy resilience has also already been supported by international partners; in particular, an agreement was recently signed with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to obtain further financing for these measures.

Tags: #klitschko #kyiv_city_council

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