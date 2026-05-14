Kyiv office of deftech company Skyeton destroyed in overnight Russia attack

The Kyiv office of the Ukrainian defense company Skyeton, which specializes in reconnaissance drones, was destroyed as a result of an overnight enemy attack on the capital.

"We understood that sooner or later Skyeton would become a target for Russia, so we were prepared for this and relocated production facilities to different parts of our country and abroad," the company reported on the social network LinkedIn on Thursday.

Skyeton emphasized that the company will continue its work and the supply of unmanned technologies to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As reported, over the past 24 hours (May 13-14), Russia used 1,428 drones of various types against Ukraine; 1,362 of them were neutralized by air defense forces, with the effectiveness of air defense against UAVs reaching 95.38%. Additionally, 41 out of 56 missiles were shot down.

Skyeton was founded in 2006. In 2024, the company opened a production site in Slovakia. Among its main products is Raybird—an unmanned system that has logged over 350,000 combat sorties.

The publication DOU reported that in 2025, Skyeton decided to create a joint venture with the British defense company Prevail Partners.