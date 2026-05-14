Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:33 14.05.2026

Switzerland joins agreement to create Special Tribunal – Sybiha

2 min read
Switzerland joins agreement to create Special Tribunal – Sybiha

Switzerland notified the Council of Europe of its readiness to join the Enlarged Partial Agreement on the establishment of the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has said.

"I am grateful to @ignaziocassis and our Swiss partners for this principled and strong step.Switzerland has a special role in protecting the principles and norms of international law — and its decision has a great significance for the entire international community. Switzerland became the 35th state to notify the Council of Europe of its intention to join. On May 14–15 in Chisinau, the Council of Europe is expected to take the next step toward launching the Special Tribunal and conclude an agreement on its steering committee," he said.

As emphasized by the Office of the President, after the completion of preparatory stages, the tribunal should move to full-scale work including investigations, indictments, court proceedings, and sentencing regarding the crime of aggression. The first phase, known as the Skeleton Tribunal, involves a transitional stage in The Hague where a framework for the institution is formed by selecting 15 judges, appointing a registrar, and creating administrative infrastructure. During this phase, the tribunal does not yet administer justice but completes preparations for a full launch.

The second phase involves the full-fledged functioning of the Special Tribunal where the institution moves to exercise its jurisdiction once all key bodies, permanent premises, and security infrastructure are established. Ukraine expects the Special Tribunal to be fully operational as early as next year. The Council of the EU adopted a decision allowing the European Union to become a founding member of the Special Tribunal for investigating the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This mechanism marks the first instance since the Nuremberg trials where states work in a coordinated manner on accountability for the crime of aggression.

Tags: #special_tribunal #switzerland

MORE ABOUT

15:27 13.05.2026
EU to officially join agreement on Special Tribunal for Russia's crime of aggression – Sybiha

EU to officially join agreement on Special Tribunal for Russia's crime of aggression – Sybiha

17:58 11.05.2026
Andorra, Monaco to join agreement on creation of Special Tribunal – Sybiha

Andorra, Monaco to join agreement on creation of Special Tribunal – Sybiha

13:10 08.05.2026
Chisinau meeting will act as catalyst for more countries joining agreement on tribunal for aggression – IBA Executive Director

Chisinau meeting will act as catalyst for more countries joining agreement on tribunal for aggression – IBA Executive Director

12:29 08.05.2026
The Rule of Law versus the Law of Force: In Search of Political Will

The Rule of Law versus the Law of Force: In Search of Political Will

18:17 07.05.2026
Ireland to join agreement on creation of Special Tribunal – Sybiha

Ireland to join agreement on creation of Special Tribunal – Sybiha

16:57 28.04.2026
Czechia becomes 23rd state to join agreement on creation of Special Tribunal – Sybiha

Czechia becomes 23rd state to join agreement on creation of Special Tribunal – Sybiha

17:21 16.04.2026
Swedish government adopts two bills on joining Special Tribunal

Swedish government adopts two bills on joining Special Tribunal

12:54 15.04.2026
Zelenskyy discusses creation of Special Tribunal on Russia's crime of aggression with Norwegian parliament speaker

Zelenskyy discusses creation of Special Tribunal on Russia's crime of aggression with Norwegian parliament speaker

13:15 30.03.2026
8 countries already agreed to join Enlarged Partial Agreement on Special Tribunal – Sybiha

8 countries already agreed to join Enlarged Partial Agreement on Special Tribunal – Sybiha

19:17 20.02.2026
Switzerland sends batch of energy equipment to Ukraine under govt-approved package – ​​MFA

Switzerland sends batch of energy equipment to Ukraine under govt-approved package – ​​MFA

HOT NEWS

SES reports at least 20 missing in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv

Zelenskyy: Russia to face fair response for all strikes

Russia kills 5 in massive shelling of Kyiv – official

Death toll in Darnytsky district rises to 4 – Kyiv police

10 people still missing after Russian attack in Darnytsky district - Klymenko

LATEST

Kyiv City Council to appeal to Cabinet and Rada regarding financial support for Kyiv energy resilience plan – Klitschko

Kyiv office of deftech company Skyeton destroyed in overnight Russia attack

Defense of Pokrovsk continues to draw in Russia forces

SES reports at least 20 missing in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv

British defense secretary announces acceleration of air defense supplies to Ukraine after overnight attack

Zelenskyy: Russia to face fair response for all strikes

Russia kills 5 in massive shelling of Kyiv – official

Russia injures 44 in Kyiv attack – mayor

Death toll in Darnytsky district rises to 4 – Kyiv police

10 people still missing after Russian attack in Darnytsky district - Klymenko

AD
AD