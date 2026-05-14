Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:21 14.05.2026

SES reports at least 20 missing in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv

1 min read
SES reports at least 20 missing in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv
Photo: State Emergency Service

The death toll from the Russia strike on a high-rise building in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv currently stands at 5 people, with reports of at least 20 people missing, the State Emergency Service (SES) reports.

"Rescuers pulled the bodies of two more people from under the rubble of the building in the Darnytsky district. Thus, the death toll from the Russia strike has risen to 5 people. Additionally, there are currently reports of at least 20 people missing," the report says.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Information is being updated.

SES psychologists and canine units are working at the scene. Heavy engineering equipment has been deployed to clear the debris.

In total, according to SES data, 39 people were injured in Kyiv due to Russia shelling, including one child. Another 28 people were rescued.

Tags: #missing_people #darnytsky

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