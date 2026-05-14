Interfax-Ukraine
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13:36 14.05.2026

British defense secretary announces acceleration of air defense supplies to Ukraine after overnight attack

1 min read
British defense secretary announces acceleration of air defense supplies to Ukraine after overnight attack

Secretary of State for Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland John Healey announced an acceleration in the delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine in response to the Russian drone and missile attack overnight Thursday.

"The last 24 hours saw shocking Russian drone attacks on Ukraine. I have directed that the delivery of British air defense and anti-drone systems to Ukraine be accelerated as quickly as possible," Healey said on X on Thursday.

As reported, over the past day (May 13-14), Russia used a record number of 1,428 drones of various types against Ukraine. Air defense forces neutralized 1,362 of them, bringing the efficiency of air defense against UAVs to 95.38%.

Tags: #air_defense #great_britain

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