Zelenskyy: Russia to face fair response for all strikes

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

The total intercept rate for missiles and drones during recent Russian attacks exceeded 93%, and Russia will face a fair response for all these strikes, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in reaction to the overnight attacks.

"A significant number of missiles and drones were shot down during these attacks. The overall intercept rate is over 93%. Of course, we need it to be higher. Naturally, defending against ballistics is the most difficult task. I thank everyone who helps us with this. Russia will face a fair response for all these strikes," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

He said five people died in Kyiv due to the overnight Russian attack, while about 40 people suffered injuries in the capital and seven in the Kyiv region.

"In Kharkiv, 28 people suffered injuries. Two people were injured in the Odesa region. In total, Russia damaged 180 objects across the country, including more than 50 ordinary residential buildings," Zelenskyy said.

Additionally, more than 10 people remain missing in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, where a search and rescue operation continues.

In total, more than 750 employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and almost 750 police officers joined the effort to eliminate the consequences of the shelling across the country.

"Today, during a humanitarian mission in Kherson, Russia twice attacked a vehicle of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs with FPV drones, and Russia could not have failed to know which vehicle they were attacking. The head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and eight other employees of the organization were in the vehicle. Fortunately, no one was injured. The mission representatives were evacuated," the president said.

He emphasized the need for pressure on Moscow so that "they feel the consequences of their terror."

"It is important for the world to impose sanctions against Russia. Russia’s responsibility for the war and our sanctions pressure must work one hundred percent. It is also very important that the world does not remain silent about this terror and stands with Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.