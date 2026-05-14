Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:28 14.05.2026

Russia kills 5 in massive shelling of Kyiv – official

1 min read
Russia kills 5 in massive shelling of Kyiv – official
Photo: State Emergency Service

The death toll from a Russian missile attack on Kyiv increased to five people, head of the city military administration Tymur Tkachenko has said.

"Rescuers deblocked the body of a deceased person from under the rubble. Thus, the number of victims increased to five," he said on Telegram.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the deceased was a 12-year-old girl.

"Five dead in Kyiv. Rescuers pulled the body of a 12-year-old girl from under the rubble of a house in the Darnytsky district," he wrote on Telegram.

The search and rescue operation continues.

Tags: #kyiv #massive_attack

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