Russia kills 5 in massive shelling of Kyiv – official

Photo: State Emergency Service

The death toll from a Russian missile attack on Kyiv increased to five people, head of the city military administration Tymur Tkachenko has said.

"Rescuers deblocked the body of a deceased person from under the rubble. Thus, the number of victims increased to five," he said on Telegram.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the deceased was a 12-year-old girl.

"Five dead in Kyiv. Rescuers pulled the body of a 12-year-old girl from under the rubble of a house in the Darnytsky district," he wrote on Telegram.

The search and rescue operation continues.