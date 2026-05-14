Interfax-Ukraine
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12:15 14.05.2026

Death toll in Darnytsky district rises to 4 – Kyiv police

1 min read
Death toll in Darnytsky district rises to 4 – Kyiv police
Photo: State Emergency Service

The number of dead in the Darnytsky district has increased to four people, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv said.

"Two men, aged 21 and 30, and a woman – whose identity is currently being established – were deblocked from under the rubble of the destroyed entrance of a high-rise building. Another man died in the hospital – he was hospitalized from a gas station that suffered an attack by Russia," the message on Telegram said.

The number of victims stands at 39 people, including an infant.

Police and emergency services continue to work at the scene.

Tags: #death_toll #darnytsky

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