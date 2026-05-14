Interfax-Ukraine
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12:13 14.05.2026

10 people still missing after Russian attack in Darnytsky district - Klymenko

1 min read
10 people still missing after Russian attack in Darnytsky district - Klymenko
Photo: National Police

A search and rescue operation is ongoing in the Darnytsky district of the capital, with information on more than ten people missing, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"Unfortunately, three dead people are known, whom rescuers pulled from under the rubble. There is information about more than ten missing – we are searching. Six canine teams are involved in the search," he said on Telegram.

According to him, points for submitting police reports have been deployed – as of now, investigators have registered more than 100 appeals from people regarding property damage.

Mobile service centers of the Main Service Center and the Migration Service are working at the sites of the strike cleanup, where destroyed documents can be quickly restored: ID cards, driver’s licenses, and vehicle registration certificates.

Tags: #darnytsky

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