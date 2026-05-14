URCS works at site of cleanup after Russia's attack in Kyiv

Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is working at the site of the cleanup after the Russian overnight air attack in Kyiv.

"The rapid response unit of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is working at the site of the cleanup after the night attack in the Darnytsky district of Kyiv together with other rescue services of the city," the URCS said on Facebook on Thursday.

Volunteers are helping rescuers clear debris. They deblocked the injured and the bodies of the deceased.

A Ukrainian Red Cross assistance point has been deployed at the scene, where victims and rescuers can receive first psychological and pre-medical aid. In the tent, one can also drink hot tea or coffee, water, and charge gadgets.

Emergency rescue and search operations are ongoing.

As reported, as a result of the attack there are three dead and 40 injured, including two children. Twenty-seven people were saved.