Interfax-Ukraine
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11:13 14.05.2026

Death toll in Kyiv rises to three - SES

1 min read
Death toll in Kyiv rises to three - SES
Photo: State Emergency Service

A third person has been reported killed in a strike on an apartment building in Dniprovsky district of Kyiv, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) said.

"The death toll from the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to 3. The body of another victim of the massive attack was recovered from the rubble of an apartment building in Darnytsky district," the service said on its Telegram channel.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

It was previously reported that two people were killed and 40 were injured, including two children.

 

Tags: #kyiv #death_toll

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