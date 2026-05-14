Death toll in Kyiv rises to two - SES

Photo: State Emergency Service

The number of people killed in a strike on an apartment building in Darnytsky district of the capital has risen to two, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine said.

"As of 10:00, two fatalities are known. Emergency workers managed to rescue 28 people. SES canine units and psychologists are working at the scene," the service said on its Telegram channel.

Search and rescue operations at the site of the Russian strike are ongoing, with rescuers having already removed over 20 cubic meters of debris from building structures and evacuated five damaged vehicles.

It was previously reported that one person was killed and 40 were injured, including two children.