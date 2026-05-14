Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:52 14.05.2026

Russians launch record 1,428 drones against Ukraine in one day, 1,362 shot down or jammed

1 min read
Russians launch record 1,428 drones against Ukraine in one day, 1,362 shot down or jammed

Over the past day (May 13-14), Russia used 1,428 drones of various types against Ukraine, with air defense forces neutralizing 1,362 of them, putting air defense effectiveness against UAVs at 95.38%.

"The enemy has been attacking with large numbers for several days now… There was an extremely short pause after yesterday evening’s strike, which was not enough for personnel to rest and equipment to regroup," said Yurii Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Suspilne television.

According to him, Ukraine’s air defense had already been operating in a mode that leads to physical fatigue of personnel, equipment overload and higher ammunition expenditure.

"We are currently experiencing the largest strikes in general that have occurred during the full-scale invasion, involving cruise and ballistic missiles as well as drones of various types," Ihnat stressed.

He said that during the attack, Russian forces used, in addition to Shahed, Herber and Italmas drones, jet-powered Banderol UAVs.

As reported, on March 24, the occupiers launched a then-record 948 drones against Ukraine in one day, with 906 shot down or jammed.

Tags: #drones #record

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