I didn't see it, they told me about it afterwards - Yermak on egg-throwing incident

Photo: Iegor Shumikhin

Former Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak says he tried to find out what grievances the person who attempted to hit him with eggs the day before had, but was unable to do so.

"Honestly, I was giving an interview - answering questions from one of your colleagues, so I was only told about what happened afterwards. Honestly, I didn’t see it. Later I saw some video," Yermak told journalists on Thursday.

He added that he subsequently tried to find out what grievances the person had, but was unable to do so.

As reported, after the High Anti-Corruption Court hearing on May 13, an unidentified young man threw two eggs at Andriy Yermak near the HACC building but missed. Media reported that the young man is an Azov member who had previously been held in captivity.