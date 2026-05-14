Massive attack leaves consumers without power in 11 regions and Kyiv – Ukrenergo

Over the past and current day, the enemy carried out a massive missile and drone attack on critical infrastructure facilities, including the energy sector, NPC Ukrenergo said on Thursday.

"As a result, as of the morning, consumers are without power in Poltava, Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Volyn, Khmelnytsky, Chernihiv and Kyiv regions and the city of Kyiv," the company said.

Emergency restoration work in each of the regions began as soon as the security situation allowed.

In addition, due to adverse weather conditions in the form of thunderstorms and wind gusts, as of the morning of May 14, more than 50 communities in Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions were fully or partially without power. Repair crews of the regional energy distribution companies are already working to restore damaged networks.

At the same time, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy, no restrictions are forecast for Thursday.