SAPO to decide on appealing Yermak's precautionary measure after reviewing full text of ruling

Photo: Iegor Shumikhin

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) will decide whether to appeal the precautionary measure imposed on former Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak after reviewing the full text of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) ruling, SAPO prosecutor Valentyna Hrebeniuk said.

"As for whether the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office will appeal the ruling, that decision will be made after reviewing the full text of the ruling and the reasoning behind it," Hrebeniuk told journalists in a comment after the HACC hearing.

She added that everything except the bail amount was granted by the court.

During the announcement of the ruling, the judge noted that the full text of the ruling will be read out on May 18 at 16:00.

As reported, on the evening of May 11, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office notified Yermak of suspicion as one of the members of an organized group involved in the laundering of UAH 460 million through elite construction outside Kyiv. Yermak himself denied owning any elite real estate.

On May 12, the first HACC hearing on the precautionary measure for Yermak, who is suspected of money laundering, was held. On the same day, a recess was announced until May 13 at the request of Yermak’s defense to allow time to review the case materials. On May 14, the hearing resumed, with the first part held behind closed doors.

The SAPO had asked the court to place Yermak in custody with a bail alternative of UAH 180 million.

On May 14, the HACC ordered former head Yermak to be held in custody with a bail alternative of UAH 140 million.

Yermak himself says he will appeal the HACC ruling on the precautionary measure and will attempt to post bail with the help of friends.