Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:08 14.05.2026

SAPO to decide on appealing Yermak's precautionary measure after reviewing full text of ruling

2 min read
SAPO to decide on appealing Yermak's precautionary measure after reviewing full text of ruling
Photo: Iegor Shumikhin

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) will decide whether to appeal the precautionary measure imposed on former Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak after reviewing the full text of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) ruling, SAPO prosecutor Valentyna Hrebeniuk said.

"As for whether the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office will appeal the ruling, that decision will be made after reviewing the full text of the ruling and the reasoning behind it," Hrebeniuk told journalists in a comment after the HACC hearing.

She added that everything except the bail amount was granted by the court.

During the announcement of the ruling, the judge noted that the full text of the ruling will be read out on May 18 at 16:00.

As reported, on the evening of May 11, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office notified Yermak of suspicion as one of the members of an organized group involved in the laundering of UAH 460 million through elite construction outside Kyiv. Yermak himself denied owning any elite real estate.

On May 12, the first HACC hearing on the precautionary measure for Yermak, who is suspected of money laundering, was held. On the same day, a recess was announced until May 13 at the request of Yermak’s defense to allow time to review the case materials. On May 14, the hearing resumed, with the first part held behind closed doors.

The SAPO had asked the court to place Yermak in custody with a bail alternative of UAH 180 million.

On May 14, the HACC ordered former head Yermak to be held in custody with a bail alternative of UAH 140 million.

Yermak himself says he will appeal the HACC ruling on the precautionary measure and will attempt to post bail with the help of friends.

Tags: #sapo #hacc #yermak

MORE ABOUT

09:34 14.05.2026
Yermak to appeal HACC decision on preventive measure

Yermak to appeal HACC decision on preventive measure

09:31 14.05.2026
HACC places Yermak in custody with bail alternative of UAH 140 mln

HACC places Yermak in custody with bail alternative of UAH 140 mln

18:16 13.05.2026
Ruling on preventive measure for Yermak to be announced Thursday at 09:00 – HACC

Ruling on preventive measure for Yermak to be announced Thursday at 09:00 – HACC

17:45 13.05.2026
Yermak denies all accusations in court, says he bought, rented nothing, paid no money to anyone for anything

Yermak denies all accusations in court, says he bought, rented nothing, paid no money to anyone for anything

17:08 13.05.2026
Yermak says he respects anti-corruption institutions

Yermak says he respects anti-corruption institutions

16:47 13.05.2026
I am not thinking about it - Yermak on possibility of being sent to pre-trial detention center

I am not thinking about it - Yermak on possibility of being sent to pre-trial detention center

16:36 13.05.2026
I do not have such a sum for bail - Yermak to journalists in court

I do not have such a sum for bail - Yermak to journalists in court

15:39 13.05.2026
Evidence consists of actions, not gossip—what does Yermak have to do with this? - Defense in court on prosecution's position

Evidence consists of actions, not gossip—what does Yermak have to do with this? - Defense in court on prosecution's position

15:08 13.05.2026
Suspicion is unfounded, detention is not justified - Yermak's lawyer

Suspicion is unfounded, detention is not justified - Yermak's lawyer

14:31 13.05.2026
Hearing to select preventive measure for Yermak continues after air raid alert cleared

Hearing to select preventive measure for Yermak continues after air raid alert cleared

HOT NEWS

Yermak to appeal HACC decision on preventive measure

HACC places Yermak in custody with bail alternative of UAH 140 mln

Russia shells Kherson region, 31 wounded and two killed

Zelenskyy reacts to Russia’s attack: over 670 drones and 56 missiles, Kyiv is main target

Russia attack on Kyiv injures at least 29 – official

LATEST

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces expand cooperation in civil-military interaction

Russian attack disrupts water supply in Kyiv on left bank – mayor

Russia shells Kherson region, 31 wounded and two killed

Russian attack injures at least 7 in Kyiv region

Russian attack injures at least 32 in Kyiv, including infant – mayor

Zelenskyy reacts to Russia’s attack: over 670 drones and 56 missiles, Kyiv is main target

Russia strikes Poltava region, damaging enterprises and residential buildings

Russia attacks railway and port infrastructure overnight – Dpty PM

Russia attack on Kyiv injures at least 29 – official

URCS works in regions hit by Russian drone strikes

AD
AD